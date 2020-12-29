10 Things You Should Do With Your New Raspberry PI 400

Raspberry PI 400

If you are reading this page then you have either just purchased or been given the Raspberry PI 400 or you are about to buy or receive the Raspberry PI 400.

Built on the same technology as the Raspberry PI 4, the Raspberry PI 400 is a fully fledged desktop computer built into the casing of a nicely designed keyboard.

This list highlights the first 10 things you should do when you use the Raspberry PI 400. The points below will help you get a better experience and enable you to get to know your Raspberry PI 400 and it’s capabilities.

This guide assumes you have all the hardware you need such as a mouse, power cable, micro-hdmi to hdmi cable, a monitor and an sd-card and you have everything connected.

1. Create an sd-card with the Raspberry PI OS

If you have bought a Raspberry PI 400 kit then you will already have an sd-card with the Raspberry PI OS installed and so you can skip to point 2.

If you bought the Raspberry PI 400 on its own without the sd-card and you have bought a blank sd-card separately then you will need to install an operating system onto it.

The best place to start, until you get used to the Raspberry PI, is to install Raspberry PI OS onto the sd-card.

This guide shows how to install Raspberry PI OS using the Raspberry PI Imager tool.

2. Run through the set-up steps

PI Wiz 1

When you boot the Raspberry PI 400 for the first time into Raspberry PI OS you will see a setup wizard.

If you accidentally close this screen you can re-run it by pressing Ctrl, Alt and T to bring up a terminal window and then type the following:

piwiz &

Click next to start the setup.

PI Wiz 2

The first step is to choose your country, your language and your timezone. This is responsible for setting the time on the clock and the language for the keyboard.

PI Wiz 3

The default user account for the Raspberry PI is called pi and the default password is raspberry. You should change the password to something only you can remember.

PI Wiz 4

Depending on the screen that you are using you may see a black border around the desktop. If this is the case place a check in the “This screen shows a black border around the desktop”.

PI Wiz 5

If you have used an ethernet cable from your router to the Raspberry PI 400 then you can skip this step. If you want to connect wirelessly to a network choose one of the networks and click next. If the network requires a password you will need to enter it on the next screen.

PI Wiz 6

The final step is to update the software. This will update the operating system and packages on the Raspberry PI 4.

After doing this I would recommend doing the following to make sure your PI is completely up to date as it will help fix audio issues and other little hiccups.

Open a terminal by pressing CTRL, ALT and T at the same time.

Now type these 3 commands:

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade sudo apt-get dist-upgrade

3. Familiarise Yourself With The PI Desktop

The Raspberry PI 400 is now ready to use but how do you use it?

The first thing you will want to do is get used to the desktop which is fairly straight forward.

This guide gives you an overview of the Raspberrry PI operating system.

4. Install Software

Whilst the Raspberry PI has a decent selection of software installed by default, it is lacking in certain areas.

For instance there are no audio players installed, the email client is inadequate and viewing your photo collection is limited to double clicking on files.

This guide shows you how to install software onto the Raspberry PI 400

This guide lists the 10 must have applications that you should install.

5. Get Netflix and Amazon Working

Sites that contain DRM content such as Netflix and Amazon Prime won’t work using Chromium on its own.

This guide shows you how to get Netflix and Amazon to work on the Raspberry PI 400.

6. Learn How To Configure The Raspberry PI 400

The Raspberry PI 400 has a whole host of configuration settings.

There is a configuration tool that enables you to adjust these settings such as whether SSH and VNC are enabled, a screen for amending your computer’s hostname, you can amend your password or choose to login automatically.

This guide takes you through the configuration settings.

7. Customise The Raspberry PI Desktop

Customise The Raspberry PI 400

You now know your way around the desktop and you can configure the settings and watch movies.

The Raspberry PI desktop can be customised so that you can work the way you want. For instance there are virtual desktops so that you can perform different tasks on each desktop.

This guide shows various ways to customise the Raspberry PI desktop including changing the background and adding a docking bar.

8. Install A New Desktop Environment

KDE on Raspberry PI 400

If you find that the Raspberry PI desktop is too limited and you want something more modern looking then there are other desktop environments available including GNOME, KDE and Cinnamon.

This guide shows how to install many of the popular desktop environments.

9. Overclock The Raspberry PI 400

Overclock Raspberry PI 400

It is possible to safely overclock the Raspberry PI 400 to give it a boost for some of the more resource intensive tasks.

To overclock your PI open a terminal window by pressing ctrl, alt and t at the same time.

Now type the following command:

sudo nano /boot/config.txt

Scroll down using the arrow keys until you see the following line:

#arm_freq=700

The number for arm_freq may or may not be set to 700,

Change the 700 to be 2000 and remove the #, Then add a line above so that the code now looks as follows:

over_voltage=6 arm_freq=700

Press CTRL and O to save the file and press return.

Now press CTRL and X to exit the editor.

Finally type the following:

sudo reboot now

This is a fairly modest overclock,

If you find that the Raspberry PI 400 doesn’t boot after overclocking then press the shift key when you start it up and this will ignore the overclock. You can then edit the file again and place a # in front of the two lines to comment them out.

10. Bookmark This Site

This site is dedicated to creating tutorials for the Raspberry PI and therefore you can read more free content simply by bookmarking this page.